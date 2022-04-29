  • HOMEPAGE
    Torres del Paine National Park recognized as UNESCO biosphere reserve in Chile

    29.04.2022

    AZERTAC

    Torres del Paine National Park was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1978.

    The park lies between the Andes Mountains and the Patagonian Steppe in southern Chile giving on to the Atlantic coast and is internationally recognized as one of the most beautiful, unique and uncontaminated places on the planet.

    It is a place of lakes, rivers, waterfalls, glaciers, forests and incredible wildlife, all of which make it an exciting destination for wildlife observers and adventure sportsmen alike.

    Torres del Paine National Park is one of the most spectacular national parks in the country. A world biosphere reserve, it has a huge variety of plant and animal species which, with its incredibly beautiful setting has made it an almost unequalled destination for hikers and backpackers, ecology-lovers.

    Snow-capped mountain peaks, cascading rivers and waterfalls, glaciers and mirrored lakes: in all respects Torres del Paine national park deserves its reputation.

