Torres del Paine National Park recognized as UNESCO biosphere reserve in Chile

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Torres del Paine National Park was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1978.

The park lies between the Andes Mountains and the Patagonian Steppe in southern Chile giving on to the Atlantic coast and is internationally recognized as one of the most beautiful, unique and uncontaminated places on the planet.

It is a place of lakes, rivers, waterfalls, glaciers, forests and incredible wildlife, all of which make it an exciting destination for wildlife observers and adventure sportsmen alike.

Snow-capped mountain peaks, cascading rivers and waterfalls, glaciers and mirrored lakes: in all respects Torres del Paine national park deserves its reputation.