    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Total, SOCAR discuss prospects for development of Absheron gas condensate field

    21.12.2017 [12:12]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Total and SOCAR have discussed prospects for development of the Absheron gas condensate field and opportunities for future cooperation, as SOCAR's president Rovnag Abdullayev met the delegation led by Total's Vice-President of Europe and Caspian Region Bernard Clement.

    According to SOCAR, "Total" confirmed that based on the results of drilling operations at the first exploration well in September 2011 there are large volumes of hydrocarbon reserves (326 billion cubic meters of gas and 108 million tons of condensate) in the Absheron field. The first stage of the development of the Absheron field includes drilling a well at a depth of 450 meters. Floating semi-drilling rig will be used in drilling operations. Within this stage, the production of 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas is expected per year in plateau, while in the second phase of the project will produce 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The gas produced within the first phase will be directed to the domestic market of Azerbaijan, the company informed.

    The agreement on the exploration, development and production of the "Absheron" offshore block was signed in 2009. The Absheron offshore project participants are SOCAR - 50 percent, Total – 50 percent.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Total, SOCAR discuss prospects for development of Absheron gas condensate field
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2017 [18:10]
    TAP pipeline on course for first gas to Italy in early 2020
    23.12.2017 [13:04]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $66.37
    23.12.2017 [11:37]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    22.12.2017 [21:20]
    First gas on TANAP pipeline will be delivered to Turkey by July 1, 2018, Saltuk Duzyol 
    Total, SOCAR discuss prospects for development of Absheron gas condensate field