Total production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli reaches 3,5 billion barrels

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

A total of 3,5 billion barrels of oil has been produced since the commissioning of operation of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields, according to BP.

“During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 535,000 barrels per day (b/d) (more than 195 million barrels or 26 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (41,000 b/d), Central Azeri (134,000 b/d), West Azeri (121,000 b/d), East Azeri (89,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (96,000 b/d) and West Chirag (54,000 b/d) platforms.

In 2019, we spent about $567 million in operating expenditure and $1,476 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities,” the company said.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).