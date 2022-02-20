Tottenham survive snap Man City’s 15-match unbeaten run in 5-goal clash

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Tottenham Hotspur stunned English Premier League leaders Manchester City 3-2 as the victors ended their opponents' 15-match unbeaten run Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Spurs' English star Harry Kane scored twice, including an injury time winner at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski scored the opener in the fourth minute for Tottenham.

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan leveled the match in the 33rd minute as he followed a rebound by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to finish.

Kane made it 2-1 in the 59th minute for the Spurs, when the 28-year-old finished in the box after Heung-min Son's cross.

Man City were awarded a penalty when Cristian Romero handballed in the penalty area.

After a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check in minute 91, City's Riyad Mahrez walked to the white spot and scored on a powerful penalty to level it again.

But the match was not over. scored the winning goal via a header in the 95th minute to shock Man City.

Kane was assisted by Kulusevski.

Manchester City were handed their first loss in 2022.

Pep Guardiola's men previously lost to Crystal Palace 2-0 in a league match on Oct. 30.

Then Manchester City rolled off 14 wins and a draw up until Saturday.

Leaders Man City have 63 points in 26 matches.

They have played one match more than their nearest opponents, Liverpool, which have 57 points.

Earlier Saturday, second-place Liverpool beat Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield Stadium.