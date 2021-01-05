  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Tottenham’s Son Heung-min named Best Footballer in Asia with record vote

    05.01.2021 [15:18]

    Baku, January 5, AZERTAC

    South Korea captain Son Heung-min has been named the Best Footballer in Asia for 2020 it was announced on Monday, romping to a fourth consecutive crown, according to South China Morning Post.

    The forward, who plays for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, won the vote polled from 51 judges by a record margin to win a fifth title in six years.

    Some 45 of the judges ranked Son first among those players to play for an AFC club side or be eligible to represent an AFC member nation, with four more choosing him as second of their five choices in the vote organised by Titan Sports and Fox Sports Asia.

    Son polled 35 per cent of the total points allotted to beat out Asmar Azmoun of Zenit St Petersburg in a distant second, with AFC Champions League winner and golden boot Junior Negrao in third. Those two players polled a little over 10 per cent each.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Tottenham’s Son Heung-min named Best Footballer in Asia with record vote
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.01.2021 [13:00]
    Azerbaijan remain 26th in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women
    05.01.2021 [11:38]
    Ronaldo becomes second highest goal scorer of all-time
    04.01.2021 [13:04]
    Azerbaijani Rajabov beats Armenian Aronian to claim Airthings Masters title
    04.01.2021 [10:33]
    Besiktas beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Super Lig
    Tottenham’s Son Heung-min named Best Footballer in Asia with record vote