Tottenham’s Son Heung-min named Best Footballer in Asia with record vote

Baku, January 5, AZERTAC

South Korea captain Son Heung-min has been named the Best Footballer in Asia for 2020 it was announced on Monday, romping to a fourth consecutive crown, according to South China Morning Post.

The forward, who plays for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, won the vote polled from 51 judges by a record margin to win a fifth title in six years.

Some 45 of the judges ranked Son first among those players to play for an AFC club side or be eligible to represent an AFC member nation, with four more choosing him as second of their five choices in the vote organised by Titan Sports and Fox Sports Asia.

Son polled 35 per cent of the total points allotted to beat out Asmar Azmoun of Zenit St Petersburg in a distant second, with AFC Champions League winner and golden boot Junior Negrao in third. Those two players polled a little over 10 per cent each.