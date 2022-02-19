  • HOMEPAGE
    Tourist bus crash kills five in Turkiye

    19.02.2022 [12:39]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    At least five people have died in a bus accident in central Turkiye, according to the A Khaber TV channel.

    According to the channel, 26 people were injured in the accident. They were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

    At the time of the accident, the tourist bus went off the road and overturned. The accident occurred between the settlements of Aksaray and Konya.

     

