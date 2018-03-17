    • / ECONOMY

    Trade between Azerbaijan and China hit record high of $1.298 billion last year

    17.03.2018 [20:59]

    Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

    “Trade between Azerbaijan and China has reached record high of $1.298 billion in 2017,” the Chinese embassy said.

    According to the embassy, in 2017, trade between the two countries increased by 33.16 percent, reaching its highest level and making China Azerbaijan’s fourth largest trade partner.

    Exports from Azerbaijan to China grew by 63.75 percent reaching $443.8 million, while imports saw growth of 21.38 percent or $854.5 million last year.

    The main export items included fuel, plastic and various products made from them, as well as chemistry industry products, while imports were prevailed by machinery, electrical equipment, equipment and their spare parts, vehicles and spare parts, clothing, ceramic products, medical supplies, furniture, lighting equipment and household appliances.

