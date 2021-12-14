Baku, December 14, AZERTAC The trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 33 percent in January-October this year, said Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum in Baku. "Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors in Georgia. To date, Azerbaijan has invested $ 3.3 billion in Georgia," Jabbarov added.

AZERTAG.AZ : Trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia increases by 33 percent

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter