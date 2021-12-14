  • HOMEPAGE
    Trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia increases by 33 percent

    14.12.2021 [15:45]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    The trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 33 percent in January-October this year, said Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum in Baku.

    "Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors in Georgia. To date, Azerbaijan has invested $ 3.3 billion in Georgia," Jabbarov added.

