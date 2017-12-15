Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

Trainings with the participation of the command staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were conducted.

Before the beginning of the training with the participation of deputy ministers of defense, commanders of all types and branches of the Armed Forces, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, commanders of formations, chiefs of staff, and other officers, review of the military personnel was held.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov brought to the attention of the participants the tasks assigned to the army by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, and gave general instructions on holding training and determined activities on the main areas.

Knowledge of participants on the military regulations, guidelines and other normative legal acts, as well as the level of physical training of military personnel were checked.

Shootings from the from the regular weapons of armored vehicles and small arms were carried out at training sites in the field conditions.