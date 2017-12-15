    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

    15.12.2017 [18:07]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Trainings with the participation of the command staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were conducted.

    Before the beginning of the training with the participation of deputy ministers of defense, commanders of all types and branches of the Armed Forces, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, commanders of formations, chiefs of staff, and other officers, review of the military personnel was held.

    Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov brought to the attention of the participants the tasks assigned to the army by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, and gave general instructions on holding training and determined activities on the main areas.

    Knowledge of participants on the military regulations, guidelines and other normative legal acts, as well as the level of physical training of military personnel were checked.

    Shootings from the from the regular weapons of armored vehicles and small arms were carried out at training sites in the field conditions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Defense ministry leadership participates in opening of command post for exercise
    15.12.2017 [20:19]
    Defense ministry leadership participates in opening of command post for exercise
    NASA female astronaut visits Military Academy of Azerbaijani Armed Forces
    11.12.2017 [20:25]
    NASA female astronaut visits Military Academy of Azerbaijani Armed Forces
    Level of combat readiness of rocket and artillery units in frontline zone checked
    29.11.2017 [16:13]
    Level of combat readiness of rocket and artillery units in frontline zone checked
    Next stage of Command-Staff Military Games held in Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces
    19.11.2017 [11:42]
    Next stage of Command-Staff Military Games held in Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [20:19]
    Defense ministry leadership participates in opening of command post for exercise
    15.12.2017 [11:06]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 128 times
    14.12.2017 [11:36]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 127 times
    13.12.2017 [18:13]
    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Training conducted with command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces