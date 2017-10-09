Training course conducted in Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

In accordance with the annual military cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a training course was launched at the base of the Naval Forces in Baku.

A group of British naval sailors arrived in Azerbaijan to participate as an instructor in the "Marine Security Planning Course", organized by the Royal Navy of Great Britain.

The opening ceremony was attended by acting commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st rank Zaur Hummatov and British Ambassador in Baku Mrs. Carole Mary Crofts.