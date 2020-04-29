Training will be allowed from May 4 in Spain

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that professional athletes will be able to return to training as of Monday, May 4, in what is known as Phase 0 of the government's plan for the country to return to normal, according to MARCA.

Albeit on an individual basis, Sanchez's comments provide optimism that Spanish football could soon resume.

"Professional athletes will be able to train individually starting from May 4," Sanchez stated.

"Therefore, the opening of individual training sessions for professional and federation athletes and the basic training for [teams of] professional leagues is authorised within Phase 0.

"In the sports industry, the opening of high-performance centres with reinforced hygiene and protection measures and, if possible, shifts, is being contemplated, while medium level training sessions in professional leagues will also be allowed within Phase 1," he added.

Within Phase 2, cultural events of no more than 50 people can be held in closed places at a third of their capacity.

Outdoor gatherings will be possible for up to 400 people, as long as they are seated.