  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Training will be allowed from May 4 in Spain

    29.04.2020 [14:12]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that professional athletes will be able to return to training as of Monday, May 4, in what is known as Phase 0 of the government's plan for the country to return to normal, according to MARCA.

    Albeit on an individual basis, Sanchez's comments provide optimism that Spanish football could soon resume.

    "Professional athletes will be able to train individually starting from May 4," Sanchez stated.

    "Therefore, the opening of individual training sessions for professional and federation athletes and the basic training for [teams of] professional leagues is authorised within Phase 0.

    "In the sports industry, the opening of high-performance centres with reinforced hygiene and protection measures and, if possible, shifts, is being contemplated, while medium level training sessions in professional leagues will also be allowed within Phase 1," he added.

    Within Phase 2, cultural events of no more than 50 people can be held in closed places at a third of their capacity.

    Outdoor gatherings will be possible for up to 400 people, as long as they are seated.

    AZERTAG.AZ : Training will be allowed from May 4 in Spain
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2020 [10:49]
    New Italian team eyes Formula E programme for 2022
    29.04.2020 [10:44]
    World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton cancelled due to COVID-19
    28.04.2020 [15:38]
    Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled if coronavirus not defeated by 2021 — chief
    28.04.2020 [11:47]
    Argentine Football Association to cancel season
    Training will be allowed from May 4 in Spain