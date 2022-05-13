Tree-planting ceremony to mark 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-South Korea diplomatic relations held in Seoul VIDEO

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

A tree-planting ceremony has been held in Seoul’s Yongsan district on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea.

The ceremony, initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Republic of Korea, was attended by the members of Azerbaijani community in South Korea, local media representatives, as well as local community members.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Ramzi Teymurov and Yongsan district Mayor Sung Jang-hyun hailed the current level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the development of bilateral ties both on parliamentary and state levels.

Ambassador Teymurov said that the year 2022 has been declared as the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan, as he provided insight into Azerbaijan’s cultural capital.