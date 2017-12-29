TrukPA secretary general: Azerbaijan has become a center for global dialogue

Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) Altynbek Mamaiusupov has hailed Azerbaijan as a global platform for dialogue as he met with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

They exchanged views over the current and future activities of the Assembly and prospects for expanding interparliamentary cooperation among the member states. In this regard, TurkPA’s role as an important platform for historical, cultural and ethnic ties between member states was emphasized.

Mamaiusupov stressed Azerbaijan’s growing reputation in recent years, and hailed its hosting a number of prestigious international events.

They also discussed TurkPA’s relationship with other inter-parliamentary organizations.