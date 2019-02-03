    • / WORLD

    Trump, Xi could meet in Da Nang on 27-28 February - Reports

    03.02.2019 [12:26]

    Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

    US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, may meet in Vietnam on 27-28 February to discuss ways to resolve the US-Chinese trade dispute, Chinese media reported on Sunday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, according to Sputnik.

    China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since Trump announced last June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

    At the G20 summit in Argentina in December, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day truce in their tariff war to allow room for a new trade agreement.

