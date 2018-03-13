Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Rex Tillerson has been dismissed from the post of the US Secretary of State and Mike Pompeo, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, has been appointed to this position, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!" the US president wrote.

Pompeo’s candidacy is to be further approved by the US Senate.