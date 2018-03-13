    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief

    13.03.2018 [17:51]

    Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

    Rex Tillerson has been dismissed from the post of the US Secretary of State and Mike Pompeo, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, has been appointed to this position, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!" the US president wrote.

    Pompeo’s candidacy is to be further approved by the US Senate.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.03.2018 [14:23]
    Turkish army: Afrin city center surrounded
    12.03.2018 [21:21]
    16,000-yr-old fossil human skull found in south China
    12.03.2018 [18:47]
    Lone attacker killed at Iranian ambassador residence in Vienna
    12.03.2018 [18:16]
    At least 49 killed in US-Bangla Airlines plane crash in Nepal
    Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief