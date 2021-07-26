  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Tunisian president sacks PM, freezes parliament

    26.07.2021 [10:41]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Sunday evening that he has removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of prime minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, the parliament, according to Xinhua.

    The announcement was made in a video broadcast on the official page of the Tunisian Presidency on the Facebook, after an emergency meeting that Saied held with senior security officials.

    Saied said he will temporarily head the government until he appoints a new prime minister. The president also announced that he annulled the immunity of all parliament members.

    Violent protests broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian provinces as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation's health, economic and social situations, calling for the departure of the government and the dissolution of the parliament chaired by Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahdha party.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Tunisian president sacks PM, freezes parliament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.07.2021 [11:38]
    5.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
    25.07.2021 [15:37]
    Israel to cut Georgia from ‘safe country’ list as Covid-19 numbers soar
    25.07.2021 [11:17]
    2 Turkish soldiers ‘martyred’ in northern Syria terror attack
    23.07.2021 [15:52]
    Over 1.5 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
    Tunisian president sacks PM, freezes parliament