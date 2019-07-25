    • / WORLD

    Tunisia`s President Beji Caid Essebsi dies at age 92

    25.07.2019 [15:26]

    Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

    Beji Caid Essebsi, a fixture of Tunisia’s political establishment who became the country’s first freely elected president after the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, died on Thursday in a military hospital in Tunis, the capital, according to a statement by the Tunisian presidency. He was 92 years old. He was the world's oldest sitting president.

    Essebsi was admitted to hospital last month after suffering what officials said was a "severe health crisis".

    Essebsi was appointed as Tunisia’s interim leader after nationwide protests ended the 23-year dictatorship of President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. He was elected president in 2014.

