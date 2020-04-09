  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 812

    09.04.2020 [00:16]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    With 87 new deaths, Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus has climbed to 812, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 38,226 as 4,117 more people tested positive for the virus, the ministry said.

    So far, a total of 1,846 patients have fully recovered from the disease whereas nearly 2,500 people are either held in intense care or intubation.

    Since the virus emerged last December in China's Wuhan city, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

    With almost 25,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, total number of practiced tests is nearing a quarter million.

    There are more than 1.46 million confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 85,400 deaths, and above 308,700 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 812
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.04.2020 [16:39]
    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672
    08.04.2020 [14:19]
    Rouhani: Iran to become self-sufficient in producing COVID19 kits
    08.04.2020 [12:51]
    5 civilians martyred in YPG/PKK attack in SE Turkey
    08.04.2020 [11:33]
    France's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after steep rise at nursing homes
    Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 812