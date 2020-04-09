Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 812

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

With 87 new deaths, Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus has climbed to 812, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 38,226 as 4,117 more people tested positive for the virus, the ministry said.

So far, a total of 1,846 patients have fully recovered from the disease whereas nearly 2,500 people are either held in intense care or intubation.

Since the virus emerged last December in China's Wuhan city, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

With almost 25,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, total number of practiced tests is nearing a quarter million.

There are more than 1.46 million confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 85,400 deaths, and above 308,700 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.