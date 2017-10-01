Turkey's exports rise 8.9 pct in September

    • / WORLD

    Turkey's exports increased by 8.9 percent annually to reach nearly $11.3 billion in September, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "Exports in the first nine months of the year rose by 10.6 percent to $114.7 billion compared to the same period of last year," the association said.

    TIM noted that the exports in the last 12 months had reached $153.2 billion, a 9 percent increase year-on-year.

    "We have reported increase in exports for 11 months since last November," Mehmet Buyukeksi, TIM chairman, said in the statement.

    In September, Turkey's exports were affected positively by the high level of the euro-dollar parity, Buyukeksi noted.

    The average euro-dollar parity stood at 1.1915 in September, according to the European Central Bank.

    "The positive effect of the parity was around $234 million over exports in the month," he said.

    However, the overall effect of high dollar to Turkish lira rate had a negative effect of $1.8 billion on the country's exports since the begining of the year, Buyukeksi added.

    The average USD/TRY rate was 3.5768 in the first nine months of 2017.

