Turkey: 33 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Adana, September 24, AZERTAC

At least 33 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the Interior Ministry said Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,425 ground and air operations on Sept. 17-24.

The ministry said 20 of the terrorists were killed, nine captured, and four others surrendered to authorities.

The security forces also arrested 3,992 people for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling, and 67 people for aiding and abetting terror organizations.

A total of 4,847 irregular migrants were rounded up during the operations.

In addition, security forces seized 12 hand grenades, 392 kilograms of explosive chemicals, seven improvised explosives, 19 long-barreled weapons and 14,666 ammunition.

Security forces also destroyed 14 terrorist shelters, including several caves across six provinces in Turkey.

Additionally, 753,096 kilograms of narcotics, 159,771 cannabis roots, 339,285 drugs, 110,731 liters of smuggled fuel were seized, the statement said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Three PKK terrorists including two women were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province, according to a security source.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said gendarmerie forces had spotted PKK terrorists in the Baykan district's Siirt province, prompting an air-supported operation that "neutralized" the PKK terrorists.

The operations are still ongoing, the statement added.