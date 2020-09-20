  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces

    20.09.2020 [13:50]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    Three more PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeastern provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Police and gendarmerie in coordination with the ministry worked to convince the terrorists to turn themselves in in Mardin and Sirnak provinces, the ministry said on Twitter.

    It added that the terrorists joined the terror organization in 2014 and 2015.

    A total of 157 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces in 2020 through these persuasion efforts, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2020 [19:05]
    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdogan
    19.09.2020 [15:04]
    Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 6,000 first time in 2 months
    19.09.2020 [13:38]
    UK PM Johnson says second wave of virus inevitable, new restrictions possible
    18.09.2020 [11:17]
    Pakistan reports 545 COVID-19 cases in one day
    Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces