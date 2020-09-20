Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces
AzerTAg.az
20.09.2020 [13:50]
Baku, September 20, AZERTAC
Three more PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeastern provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Police and gendarmerie in coordination with the ministry worked to convince the terrorists to turn themselves in in Mardin and Sirnak provinces, the ministry said on Twitter.
It added that the terrorists joined the terror organization in 2014 and 2015.
A total of 157 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces in 2020 through these persuasion efforts, the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.09.2020 [19:05]
18.09.2020 [11:17]
MULTIMEDIA
17.09.2020 [17:49]
17.09.2020 [11:26]
16.09.2020 [18:32]
20.09.2020 [17:28]
20.09.2020 [12:12]
19.09.2020 [19:11]
19.09.2020 [17:26]
19.09.2020 [12:04]
17.09.2020 [12:32]
16.09.2020 [17:46]
15.09.2020 [14:02]
15.09.2020 [12:38]
19.09.2020 [11:41]
18.09.2020 [16:30]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
19.09.2020 [19:03]
16.09.2020 [19:31]
14.09.2020 [20:12]
12.09.2020 [17:20]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
24.08.2020 [14:50]
20.09.2020 [15:57]
18.09.2020 [16:47]
18.09.2020 [14:19]
17.09.2020 [10:52]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note