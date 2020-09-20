Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

Three more PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeastern provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Police and gendarmerie in coordination with the ministry worked to convince the terrorists to turn themselves in in Mardin and Sirnak provinces, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the terrorists joined the terror organization in 2014 and 2015.

A total of 157 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces in 2020 through these persuasion efforts, the ministry said.