Turkey: Arrest warrants out for 41 FETO suspects

Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 41 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a security source said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The suspects were found to have communicated with "covert imams" -- senior FETO members -- using pay phones, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Some suspects were active-duty police officers, it said, adding that administrative measures were imposed on others.