    Turkey: Arrest warrants out for 41 FETO suspects

    03.08.2019 [16:12]

    Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

    Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 41 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a security source said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The suspects were found to have communicated with "covert imams" -- senior FETO members -- using pay phones, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to media.

    Some suspects were active-duty police officers, it said, adding that administrative measures were imposed on others.

