Turkey: Death toll from novel coronavirus hits 2,140

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Turkey on Monday confirmed 123 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,140, according to Anadolu Agency.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 90,980 as 4,674 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 13,430 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,454 patients were discharged on Monday only, Koca added.

He also said 39,703 tests were conducted over the past day, with the total number of tests reaching 673,980.