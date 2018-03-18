    • / WORLD

    Turkey, Free Syrian Army take complete control of Afrin

    18.03.2018 [13:32]

    March 18, AZERTAC

    Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Sunday took complete control of northwestern Syria's Afrin town center, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    "Afrin town center was completely taken control of at 8.30 a.m.," Erdogan said during his address at the ceremony of 103rd anniversary of Gallipoli Campaign.

    "We will have to take necessary steps to rebuild Afrin, raise infrastructure and wipe out traces of terrorists," he said, adding: "Turkish, Free Syrian Army’s flags are hoisted in Afrin town center."

    "We are not there to occupy but to wipe out terror groups and to achieve peace in Afrin," Erdogan added.

    Turkish General Staff, in a written statement, said search for mines, improvised explosive devices are in progress in the town.

