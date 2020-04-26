  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey: Over 60,000 stranded citizens brought home

    26.04.2020 [11:29]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    More than 60,000 Turkish citizens have been evacuated from foreign countries where they were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "We have brought over 60,000 citizens to our country so far," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

    "We also enabled nearly 20,000 foreigners in Turkey to return to their countries," he added.

    The top diplomat went on to say Ankara has dispatched medical equipment to 57 countries.

    Turkey has registered over 107,773 coronavirus cases, with the death toll standing at 2,706.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey: Over 60,000 stranded citizens brought home
