Turkey, WHO sign agreement to open office in Istanbul

Baku, July 10, AZERTAC

Turkey and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed an agreement on Thursday to open an office in the metropolis of Istanbul for humanitarian and health emergencies, according to Anadolu Agency.

Once opened, the UN office will guide efforts to meet current needs in the novel coronavirus outbreak, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a press conference alongside Hans Henri Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, in the capital Ankara.

"We expect WHO to become a more proactive structure in the new era, especially in emergencies," Koca said.

He urged a "period of global consultation, in which WHO is reevaluated with its truths, mistakes, successes, and failures."

For his part, Kluge said the office in Turkey’s largest city would help serve Europe.

“Turkey is my first official trip since COVID-19 travel restriction measures started to be eased,” he said.

“You showed humanitarian spirit by providing COVID-19 testing, treatment, and care for all, including refugees and migrants,” he said, adding that Turkey exemplified global unity by sharing protective equipment with over 130 countries and five international organizations.