    Turkey appoints Serdar Kilic as special envoy for dialogue with Armenia

    16.12.2021 [10:50]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Turkey has appointed Serdar Kilic, former ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalization of ties with Armenia, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Speaking to reporters in the United Arab Emirates, Mevlut Cavusoglu said positive statements for the normalization of relations were recently made from both sides, adding that there is a need to take confidence-building measures.

    "We consult with Azerbaijan on every issue and take such steps ... Nobody should question whether we can act independently or separately from Azerbaijan. We are one nation, two states. These are positive things that will benefit us all," Cavusoglu said.

    Kilic's appointment has been made with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish foreign minister said.

    Cavusoglu also stated that Turkish and Armenian airlines have applied to operate flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. 

    "These (applications) are evaluated by the Transport Ministry and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation. In principle, we approach it positively," he added.

    He said that Turkey wants to see peace, stability, economic development and joint projects in the region.

