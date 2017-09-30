    • / SPORTS

    Turkey deliver spectacular performance to dethrone Russia

    30.09.2017 [16:19]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Turkey dethroned reigning European champions Russia as they delivered a startling performance – by far their best in the tournament – to progress to the 2017 women’s EuroVolley semi-finals and play 2015 bronze medal winners Serbia for a spot in the ‘grand finale’.

    After a rough start to the tournament, losing to Russia and Bulgaria in their pool, Turkey finally found their best game and will be vying later this weekend for their third EuroVolley medal in history after taking silver in 2003 on home soil and bronze in 2011 in Belgrade. Even though they put up a fight, Russia did almost not stand a chance in the second and third sets – with Turkey’s show producing a compelling 3-0 victory (27-25, 25-18, 25-20) over the 2013 and 2015 gold medallists.

