Turkey kills PKK terrorist group's Syria head: Erdogan

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Turkey has killed the PKK's Syria head in a joint operation carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Turkish military, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at a press conference late Monday, according to Daily Sabah.

Security sources later informed the press that the terrorist, Sofi Nurettin, was the highest-ranking member of the PKK's armed wing, the HPG, ever killed.

A special counterterrorism unit was formed to locate and kill Nurettin, said the sources, who noted that intelligence showed he was in Iraq.

The sources added that Nurettin's death will have a devastating effect on the PKK's highest-ranking militants.

During his speech on Monday, Erdogan noted that Nurettin was one of the highest-ranking members of the terrorist group and that he had ordered the killing of 13 Turkish citizens in northern Iraq's Gara.