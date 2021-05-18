  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkey kills PKK terrorist group's Syria head: Erdogan

    18.05.2021 [13:12]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Turkey has killed the PKK's Syria head in a joint operation carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Turkish military, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at a press conference late Monday, according to Daily Sabah.

    Security sources later informed the press that the terrorist, Sofi Nurettin, was the highest-ranking member of the PKK's armed wing, the HPG, ever killed.

    A special counterterrorism unit was formed to locate and kill Nurettin, said the sources, who noted that intelligence showed he was in Iraq.

    The sources added that Nurettin's death will have a devastating effect on the PKK's highest-ranking militants.

    During his speech on Monday, Erdogan noted that Nurettin was one of the highest-ranking members of the terrorist group and that he had ordered the killing of 13 Turkish citizens in northern Iraq's Gara.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey kills PKK terrorist group's Syria head: Erdogan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2021 [11:10]
    Turkey rescues dozens of irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
    17.05.2021 [15:48]
    6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture
    17.05.2021 [13:53]
    3 injured in 5.5-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Iran
    17.05.2021 [12:10]
    Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey
    Turkey kills PKK terrorist group's Syria head: Erdogan