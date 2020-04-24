Turkey lashes out at Trump statement on 1915 events

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Turkey on Friday responded to a statement by US President Donald Trump about the events of 1915 in which he used the Armenian term "Meds Yeghern," meaning the Great Crime.

In a written statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said Trump's remarks were based on the "subjective" narrative of Armenians trying to turn the issue into a "dogma."

The ministry said it rejected Trump's "claims," which it said catered to domestic political motives.

It also accused Trump's statement of ignoring the "suffering" of more than 500,000 Muslims killed at the time by Armenians, calling for this understanding to be "changed."

The ministry further noted that Turkey's proposal to establish a joint historical commission to examine the 1915 events was still on the table.

Arguing that "radical Armenians" sought to eliminate this proposal in a bid to have their own responsibility in the events forgotten, the ministry called on the US to see this reality and act accordingly.

The statement concluded in remembrance of all Muslims, Christians and Jews who lost their lives in the period of collapse in the Ottoman Empire.