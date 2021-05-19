Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Turkey, on May 19, celebrated the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, which marks the beginning of the country’s War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey, only with online activities due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

After a 17-day-long full lockdown, the country has moved to a period of a gradual lifting that will last until June 1. But events with large crowds are not allowed.

Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said that all activities to mark the day would be conducted online.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we will stay at home. There will no outdoor activities this year. However, we will have a full online program. No one can keep us from celebrating May 19 with enthusiasm,” he said.

The Turkish government will continue providing opportunities to young people as the country "grows, strengthens and advances on the path of regional and global leadership," its president said on May 18.

"In our fight against imperialist and colonialist occupying forces, our nation rushed forward to rise once more in solidarity and unity with an unshakable determination," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a message celebrating the May 19 Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

Erdoğan underlined that young people are the hope of the country with their heroic deeds and efforts they have shown in every period since the country's War of Independence, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.