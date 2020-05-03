  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

    03.05.2020 [20:11]

    Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

    Turkish security forces neutralized at least a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the country`s National Defense Ministry said, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "12 PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassment fire and attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone to disrupt the peace and security environment, were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said on Twitter.

    Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

    Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019), and Spring Shield (2020).

    In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

    AZERTAC.AZ :Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria
