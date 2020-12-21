  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 infections

    21.12.2020 [11:32]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Turkey reported 20,316 more coronavirus infections, including 3,546 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The total number of cases reached over 2 million with the latest additions.

    As many as 21,218 people also recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 1.8 million, while the death toll climbed to 18,097 with 246 additions.

    Nearly 159,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, pushing the total to over 22.44 million.

    The number of patients in critical condition, meanwhile, stands at 5,347.

    Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the daily number of patients and the number of patients in critical condition continue to drop.

    "The implemented measures and restrictions are delivering results. We believe we will get more evident results," he tweeted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 infections
