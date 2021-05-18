  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey rescues dozens of irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

    18.05.2021 [11:10]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Turkish coast guard units on Monday rescued dozens of irregular migrants after they were pushed back by Greek authorities in the Aegean Sea, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Thirty-two migrants in Izmir province and 11 others in Mugla province were rescued off Turkey's Aegean coast, according to the information obtained from local authorities.

    They were later referred to the provincial migration office.

