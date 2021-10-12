Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkey increased their points to 15 and still have a chance to qualify for 2022 World Cup finals with two matches left in the qualifiers.

Having collected 19 points, the Netherlands sit top of the group after sealing an easy 6-0 win over Gibraltar at home.

Norway defeated Montenegro 2-0, now in the second spot with 17 points.

Montenegro have 11 points and Latvia collected five points.

Gibraltar are at the bottom of Group G without any points.

Germany booked their ticket to the 2022 World Cup with two games to spare by hammering North Macedonia 4-0 in qualifiers Monday.

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (2) and Jamal Musiala gave the visitors an easy win at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje.

Romania beat Armenia 1-0, while Iceland thrashed Liechtenstein 4-0 in Group J clashes.

Romania have 13 points to be in second place, followed by North Macedonia and Armenia, which have 12 points each.

Iceland have eight points and Liechtenstein bagged only one point in eight matches.

European qualifiers results are as follows:

Group E:

Estonia - Wales: 0-1

Belarus - Czech Republic: 0-2

Group G:

Latvia - Turkey: 1-2

Netherlands - Gibraltar: 6-0

Norway - Montenegro: 2-0

Group H:

Greek Cypriot Administration - Malta: 2-2

Croatia - Slovakia: 2-2

Slovenia - Russia: 1-2

Group J:

North Macedonia - Germany: 0-4

Romania - Armenia: 1-0

Iceland - Liechtenstein: 4-0