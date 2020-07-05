  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19

    05.07.2020 [20:43]

    Baku, July 5, AZERTAC

    Turkey has sent medical supplies to Azerbaijan to contribute to country's fight against the novel coronavirus, Turkey's Embassy in Baku said on Sunday.

    The shipment included 30 ventilators, 55,000 overalls, 50,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 glasses, 200,000 gloves, and 40,000 boxes of various medicines, said the embassy statement.

    It stressed that the aid sent to Azerbaijan is a "strong manifestation of the brotherhood" of the two countries' presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.

    The fight against the pandemic will only succeed if all countries show cooperation and solidarity, it added.

    Reiterating that Turkey has so far provided aid to nearly 140 countries to support their fight against COVID-19, the embassy expressed hope that the aid sent to Baku will contribute to the country's coronavirus battle.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.07.2020 [12:09]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani policemen on their professional holiday
    01.07.2020 [16:04]
    Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees
    01.07.2020 [15:56]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: World countries hail President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative as a crucial one
    30.06.2020 [18:50]
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs hold virtual meeting
    Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19