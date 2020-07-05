Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 VIDEO

Baku, July 5, AZERTAC

Turkey has sent medical supplies to Azerbaijan to contribute to country's fight against the novel coronavirus, Turkey's Embassy in Baku said on Sunday.

The shipment included 30 ventilators, 55,000 overalls, 50,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 glasses, 200,000 gloves, and 40,000 boxes of various medicines, said the embassy statement.

It stressed that the aid sent to Azerbaijan is a "strong manifestation of the brotherhood" of the two countries' presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.

The fight against the pandemic will only succeed if all countries show cooperation and solidarity, it added.

Reiterating that Turkey has so far provided aid to nearly 140 countries to support their fight against COVID-19, the embassy expressed hope that the aid sent to Baku will contribute to the country's coronavirus battle.