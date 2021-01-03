Turkey strongly condemns 'heinous attack' in Somalia

Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

Ankara on Saturday strongly condemned a “heinous” terror attack targeting employees of a Turkish company in Somalia, according to Anadolu Agency.

“We are saddened to receive the news that this morning a terrorist attack with a bomb-laden vehicle against a Turkish company in Somalia has resulted in the loss of 4 people, including a Turkish citizen,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the company was working on the Mogadishu-Afgoye road project and contributing “to the development and prosperity of Somalia.”

The ministry is closely following the medical status of four Turkish citizens who were injured in the attack, it said.

“We wish a speedy recovery to the injured, emphasize once again that we stand by the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Somalia,” the statement added.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to relatives of the victims over phone, according to diplomatic sources.

He extended condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, the sources said.

He also spoke to the owner of the company and received an update on the current situation, they added.

Turkey’s vice president also denounced the attack.

“I wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the heinous terrorist attack against a Turkish company in Somalia and a speedy recovery to the injured people,” Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

He stressed that Turkish people have no other motive other than to help the people of Somalia.

The bombing took place in the village of Lafole, located some 22 kilometers (13 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, according to a local police officer.

The wounded Turkish nationals were rushed to Erdogan Hospital in Mogadishu for treatment.

The construction project is funded by the Qatari government and is being carried out by the Turkish company.

The Somalia-based al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack.