Turkey to continue supporting Baku 'with all means'

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan with all means in its conflict with Armenia over occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, the Turkish president said on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"As Turkey, we will continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers with all means and with all our heart, in line with the principle of 'two states, one nation,' President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the opening of the Turkish parliament's fourth legislative session of its 27th term in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan noted that permanent peace could only be achieved in the region "if Armenia withdraws from occupied Azerbaijani territories."

"Efforts to slander Turkey also won't be able to save the Armenian administration," Erdogan said.

He warned countries supporting "rogue state" Armenia in its occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh would "answer to the common conscience."