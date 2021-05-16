  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday

    16.05.2021 [17:46]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    With COVID-19 case numbers falling thanks to a strict lockdown, Turkey will gradually lift restrictions starting on Monday, according to an official announcement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    An Interior Ministry statement early Sunday said the gradual normalization will start at 5 a.m. local time on Monday and conclude at the same time on June 1.

    During that period, weekdays will see a nightly curfew of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends will be under full lockdown, the ministry said.

    During this period, intercity travel will be allowed outside of curfew days and hours.

    There will be no special restrictions on people 65 and over who have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccines or those under 18.

    Cafes and restaurants will provide takeout and delivery services only on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends, delivery service only from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight.

    Shopping malls will be able to operate 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

    Wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed.

    The announcement came as Turkey's 17-day lockdown is set to end Monday at 5 a.m.

