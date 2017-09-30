    • / POLITICS

    ‘Turkey will continue to support friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan's fair position over Nagorno-Karabakh’

    30.09.2017 [14:40]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    "The visit of four Turkish citizens to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was not coordinated with state bodies,” spokesman of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Huseyin Muftuoglu has told Anadolu Agency.

    He said Turkey will continue to support friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

    Muftuogli noted that the Turkish citizens’ visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan does not reflect the official attitude of Ankara.

    “Turkey continues working together with Azerbaijani brothers to put an end to the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan,” he added.

