    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Turkey`s national defense minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

    28.09.2017 [15:02]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Nurettin Canikli has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Nurettin Canikli then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

    He also visited a Memorial to Turkish Soldiers.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey`s national defense minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [19:40]
    New building of Pensioners' Club No 2 inaugurated in Nakhichivan
    30.09.2017 [16:15]
    Secretary of Russian Security Council pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    30.09.2017 [14:40]
    ‘Turkey will continue to support friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan's fair position over Nagorno-Karabakh’
    30.09.2017 [09:48]
    Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan
    Turkey`s national defense minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs Turkey`s national defense minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs Turkey`s national defense minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs Turkey`s national defense minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs