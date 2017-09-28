Turkey`s national defense minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2017 [15:02]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Nurettin Canikli has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
Nurettin Canikli then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.
He also visited a Memorial to Turkish Soldiers.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.09.2017 [19:40]
30.09.2017 [16:15]
30.09.2017 [14:40]
30.09.2017 [09:48]
MULTIMEDIA
30.09.2017 [18:19]
30.09.2017 [19:40]
30.09.2017 [16:15]
30.09.2017 [14:40]
30.09.2017 [16:13]
30.09.2017 [10:00]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
29.09.2017 [18:16]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
22.09.2017 [16:29]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
24.09.2017 [14:27]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
28.09.2017 [01:15]
26.09.2017 [18:08]
26.09.2017 [13:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note