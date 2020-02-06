  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkic Council FMs gather in Baku VIDEO

    06.02.2020 [13:01]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    The Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States has started in Baku.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov addressed the meeting.

    The event will feature discussions on a range of issues, including cooperation with non-member countries.

    The meeting will be followed by a press conference.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkic Council FMs gather in Baku VIDEO
