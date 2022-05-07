Turkic-Speaking Peoples' Festival held in Turkestan
07.05.2022 [18:06]
Turkestan, May 7, AZERTAC
The Festival of Turkic-Speaking Peoples was held at the Yassawi Turkestan International Kazakh-Turkish University, Kazinform reports.
Rector of the University Zhanar Temirbekova highlighted importance of the festival called to unite the Turkic people.
Members of the People’s Assembly of Turkestan region, representatives of the Kogamdyk Kelisim of the social development department of the region, heads of ethno-cultural societies, Youth Assembly, youth, students of the University attended the event.
The national cuisine exhibition and concert of Turkic-speaking peoples were held as part of the festival.
