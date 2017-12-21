    • / POLITICS

    Turkish FM: Armenia must respect Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity

    21.12.2017 [10:25]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    “Armenia should re-consider its relations with neighboring countries, abandon its territorial claims, and respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu has told a press conference following a trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian FMs in Baku.

    He reaffirmed Turkey`s support for Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Speaking about the trilateral meeting, the Turkish FM said the event mainly focused on further expansion of relations between the three countries.

    “To further enhance the benefits of the trilateral meeting, this format is expected to be expanded. Taking into account the proposal of the Iranian side, the next meeting will be held in Turkey,” the minister added.

