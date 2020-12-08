  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish FM: Armenia will benefit from ongoing regional normalization process

    08.12.2020 [10:37]

    Istanbul, December 8, AZERTAC

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Armenia will benefit from the ongoing normalization process in the region.

    “The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had dragged for nearly 30 years because of the deliberate policy of Armenia, which instead of benefiting from stability in the Caucasus and economic projects, had preferred continuing the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, as well as that of the political forces uninterested in the political settlement of the problem," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as he addressed a workshop on Eastern Mediterranean at Akdeniz University in Antalya.

    “We do not have any territorial claims to Armenian territories. The ongoing normalization process in the region will benefit both Armenia and its nation. Therefore, we stand for an equitable sharing. We are powerful both morally and legally and are ready to use our power for the common well-being,” Cavusoglu added.

     

    Gunel Malikova

    Special Correspondent

