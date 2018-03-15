    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish FM postpones US trip in wake of Tillerson exit

    15.03.2018 [13:01]

    Baku, March15, AZERTAC

    Turkey’s foreign minister has postponed a previously scheduled trip to Washington as the torch is passed at the U.S. State Department, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Mevlut Cavusoglu’s trip scheduled for March 19 has been postponed in the wake of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s firing, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

    On Tuesday, President Donald Trump named CIA Director Mike Pompeo the next U.S. secretary of state, ousting Rex Tillerson.

    On Wednesday, Cavusoglu said: "We would like to work with new secretary of state in the same vein."

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish FM postpones US trip in wake of Tillerson exit
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.03.2018 [14:34]
    Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
    13.03.2018 [17:51]
    Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief
    13.03.2018 [14:23]
    Turkish army: Afrin city center surrounded
    12.03.2018 [21:21]
    16,000-yr-old fossil human skull found in south China
    Turkish FM postpones US trip in wake of Tillerson exit