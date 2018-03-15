Turkish FM postpones US trip in wake of Tillerson exit

Baku, March15, AZERTAC

Turkey’s foreign minister has postponed a previously scheduled trip to Washington as the torch is passed at the U.S. State Department, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mevlut Cavusoglu’s trip scheduled for March 19 has been postponed in the wake of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s firing, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump named CIA Director Mike Pompeo the next U.S. secretary of state, ousting Rex Tillerson.

On Wednesday, Cavusoglu said: "We would like to work with new secretary of state in the same vein."