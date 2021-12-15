  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

    15.12.2021 [10:46]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has visited Azerbaijani and Turkish pavilions at the "Expo 2020 Dubai" international exhibition as part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Consul General of Azerbaijan to the UAE Javidan Huseynov informed Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Turkish delegation about the national pavilion of his country. It was noted that Azerbaijan is represented at the Expo 2020 Dubai with a national pavilion under the "Seeds for the future" theme. The Azerbaijani national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, features videos highlighting the country's history, cultural legacy and geography.

    The interactive screens installed at Azerbaijan’s national pavilion enable visitors to familiarize themselves with the country’s sustainable development and innovations in the economic and social spheres under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day Patriotic war.

    Having visited the national pavilion of Azerbaijan, Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu once again congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the glorious victory in the Patriotic war, emphasizing the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and friendship relations.

    Ogtay Bayramov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
