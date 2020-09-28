  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish General Prosecutor condemns Armenian violence against Azerbaijan

    28.09.2020 [18:23]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Turkish General Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeal Bekir Sahin has condemned Armenian violence against Azerbaijan as he sent a message to Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

    "Yesterday, today and tomorrow, I condemn the terrorist attack of occupant Armenia against our brother - one nation, two states, Azerbaijan. I wish God's mercy upon martyrs and offer my condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Sahin said in his message.

     

