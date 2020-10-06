Turkish, German leaders discuss ongoing regional issues

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Turkey’s president on Tuesday spoke with Germany's chancellor on a number of issues, including bilateral relations, the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, and developments in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, said Turkey's Communications Directorate, according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking by video link, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the issue of Azerbaijan's lands occupied by Armenia needs to be solved through UN resolutions, said a directorate statement.

He added that a lasting solution may be achieved by implementing UN resolutions and following international law.

The ongoing clashes began on Sept. 27, when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Multiple UN resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.